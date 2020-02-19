Public review of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Public gave a thumbs up to Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.
Viewers praised Ayushmann and his co-actor Jitendra Kumar's acting.
The film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo.
Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a love story between two men in small-town India.
The film has Ayushmann and Jitendra battling the latter’s homophobic family to gain acceptance.
While it has been more than a year since homosexuality was decriminalised in India, same-sex relationships continue to largely remain taboo.