Public review of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Public review of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Public review of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Public gave a thumbs up to Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Viewers praised Ayushmann and his co-actor Jitendra Kumar's acting.

The film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a love story between two men in small-town India.

The film has Ayushmann and Jitendra battling the latter’s homophobic family to gain acceptance.

While it has been more than a year since homosexuality was decriminalised in India, same-sex relationships continue to largely remain taboo.
