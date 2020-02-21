McAllister hints at permanent Hagi deal 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:43s - Published McAllister hints at permanent Hagi deal Rangers assistant manager Gary McAllister admits the club may look to sign loan striker Ianis Hagi on a permanent deal if he keeps up his impressive form. 0

