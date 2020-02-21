Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Congress leader Digvijay says that strict action should be taken against Waris Pathan | Oneindia

Congress leader Digvijay says that strict action should be taken against Waris Pathan | Oneindia

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:38s - Published < > Embed
Congress leader Digvijay says that strict action should be taken against Waris Pathan | Oneindia

Congress leader Digvijay says that strict action should be taken against Waris Pathan | Oneindia

Congress leader Digvijay says that strict action should be taken against Waris Pathan and Many More News...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Strict action should be taken against Waris Pathan, says Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said that strict action should be taken against All India...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

AsYouNotThinks

Gourav Tyagi ॐ So now then Mumbai TOP COP says that Pakistani Terrorist who was caught alive dressed as Hindu had to die as a Hind… https://t.co/zuWYmgkrOf 4 days ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Congress leader Digvijay Singh took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his pre-poll appeal to voters vis-a-… https://t.co/lDIlrBemz1 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.