Lori Vallow Arrested

Carter... alex... authorities in hawaii have arrested 47 year old lori vallow who is at the center of an investigation into her two missing children that has brought international media attention.

The kau'i police department arrested vallow of idaho yesterday on a warrant from idaho authorities in relation to the investigation into the disappearance of her two children who have been missing since september.

As w've previously reported... vallow did not comply with a court order to produce her children... seven-year-old joshua vallow and 17-year-old tylee ryan....to authorities on january 30th.

She has been charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children.

Vallow has also been charged with resisting and obstructing officers as well as criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and other charges.

Lori vallow and her husband, chad daybell fled idaho to hawaii after repeated atempts by family and police to locate the missing children.

At least three people connected with vallow and daybell have died in recent months.

They are vallo's brother, her fourth husband and daybel's former wife.

Also deceased is vallo's third husband who is the father of tylee.

Vallow and daybell married just weeks after daybel's former wife died.

I will continue to follow this story and update you guys as soon as we get more information on if chad daybell is also facing arrest as well as updates to the location of the children.

And multiple people close to the children are desperately looing for any information about their whereabouts including lor's first-born son and the adoptive grandparents of 7-year olf j-j.

You can follow the story with us on air and online at k-a-d-n dot com and our news15 facebook page...