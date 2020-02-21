Young Republicans in north Iowa

Republicans in cerro gordo county are looking towards the future.

Earlier this evening was the first meeting of the 'north iowa young republicans' at the historic park inn.

The group is open to young adults between the ages of 18 and 40 years old across north iowa.

Barbara hovland (huvá land) is chair of the cerro gordo county gáoáp á and says they want to bring as many their voice is so vital to issues and policy that needs to happen.

President trump has brought a whole new crowd to our party.

We welcome everybody and anybody that wants to join us.

There are several young repbulican groups throughout the state.

Surprisingly á iowa did not have a young republican group until last summer, when the first one was formed