Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ICC Women's T20 WC: Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma hand India big win over Australia | Oneindia News

ICC Women's T20 WC: Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma hand India big win over Australia | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:29s - Published < > Embed
ICC Women's T20 WC: Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma hand India big win over Australia | Oneindia News

ICC Women's T20 WC: Poonam Yadav, Deepti Sharma hand India big win over Australia | Oneindia News

Indian women's cricket team started its campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World cup on a winning note as they defeated favourites Australia by 17 runs in a low-scoring game in Sydney.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Poonam Yadav's three wickets help India eves edge out West Indies

Spinner Poonam Yadav claimed three wickets as India geared up for the ICC women's T20 World Cup with...
Mid-Day - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ArunaGanti1

Aruna Ganti RT @BharatHindu_: What a fine performance by @BCCIWomen Indian women's team to defeat a low score and defeat the reigning champions Austral… 3 minutes ago

cool2iceberg

Prabhat RT @bhogleharsha: Staggering performance by India's women. Australia were favourites for the tournament and this is a huge result. Top effo… 5 minutes ago

venu8899

[email protected] RT @StarSportsIndia: Deepti Sharma's fighting innings + Poonam Yadav's magical spell = #TeamIndia's 🔥 win over 🇦🇺! Keep watching India's w… 27 minutes ago

PayelDhar18

Payel Dhar ABVP Staggering performance by India's women. Australia were favourites for the tournament and this is a huge result. To… https://t.co/AdYJOYltFK 28 minutes ago

jayasankariz

Sankarjayasankar RT @CricCrazyJohns: What an effort from #TeamIndia. Defended 132 runs against the defending champions Australia. All thanks to Poonam Yadav… 39 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

India to become home to world's biggest cricket stadium| OneIndia News [Video]India to become home to world's biggest cricket stadium| OneIndia News

The world's biggest cricket stadium in India will be opened by the US President Donald Trump next week. The Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmdbd is a 100,000 seater venue which has 4 dressing rooms and an..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:09Published

On Global mother language day, we teach you how to speak quietly | OneIndia News [Video]On Global mother language day, we teach you how to speak quietly | OneIndia News

India is a land of 22 major languages and 100s of dialects. It is also home to one unique language that is typically desi but has no words. It is the language of hasthas or mudras or hand gestures...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.