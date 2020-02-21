Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bullied Boy In Heartbreaking Video Receives Support From Around The World

Bullied Boy In Heartbreaking Video Receives Support From Around The World

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 02:22s - Published < > Embed
Bullied Boy In Heartbreaking Video Receives Support From Around The World

Bullied Boy In Heartbreaking Video Receives Support From Around The World

Messages of support have flooded in for nine-year-old Quaden Bayles after a video featuring the boy’s heartbreaking reaction to being bullied went viral.

Mum Yarraka filmed Quaden after being bullied at school because of his dwarfism, and since posting the video on Facebook the family have been inundated with messages from around the world.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jackman joins outpouring of support for bullied Australian boy Quaden

People around the world including actor Hugh Jackman have expressed their support for a bullied...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

#WeStandWithQuaden: Internet rallies round bullied boy, 9, in viral video

Social media users and celebrities around the world have rallied in support of a nine-year-old boy...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

danvzla

DANVZLA Boy bullied for his dwarfism receives outpouring of support after heartbreaking video goes viral https://t.co/7cuFsxoyPV 7 minutes ago

Joharfrejun

jack RT @7News: Boy bullied for his dwarfism receives outpouring of support after heartbreaking video goes viral https://t.co/YO8zhgRlOb 44 minutes ago

7News

7News Boston WHDH Boy bullied for his dwarfism receives outpouring of support after heartbreaking video goes viral https://t.co/YO8zhgRlOb 1 hour ago

sumyyaks

sumaiya yakubu RT @yabaleftonline: Bullied 9-yr-old Boy with Dwarfism stands tall as he receives global support after his heartbreaking video went viral »… 2 hours ago

scoopwithchris

Scoopwithchris.com Bullied 9-yr-old Boy with Dwarfism stands tall as he receives global support after his heartbreaking video went vir… https://t.co/Aikwd7R2rB 2 hours ago

latest_naija

LatestNaija.com Bullied 9-yr-old Boy With Dwarfism Stands Tall As He Receives Global Support After His Heartbreaking Video Went Vir… https://t.co/5WBFCSLIxg 2 hours ago

omotimehinnelso

omotimehin nelson Bullied 9-yr-old Boy with Dwarfism stands tall as he receives global support after his heartbreaking video went vir… https://t.co/N410kdiBTs 2 hours ago

gistnaija_ng

Naijagist Bullied 9-yr-old Boy with Dwarfism stands tall as he receives global support after his heartbreaking video went vir… https://t.co/2b7aw6xGek 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.