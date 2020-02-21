Bullied Boy In Heartbreaking Video Receives Support From Around The World

Messages of support have flooded in for nine-year-old Quaden Bayles after a video featuring the boy’s heartbreaking reaction to being bullied went viral.

Mum Yarraka filmed Quaden after being bullied at school because of his dwarfism, and since posting the video on Facebook the family have been inundated with messages from around the world.