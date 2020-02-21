Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump Mad About 'Parasite' Oscar Wins

Donald Trump Mad About 'Parasite' Oscar Wins

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Donald Trump Mad About 'Parasite' Oscar Wins

Donald Trump Mad About 'Parasite' Oscar Wins

Donald Trump is upset South Korean film "Parasite" won Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars instead of American-made movies like "Gone With The Wind".

Plus, he mocks Brad Pitt by calling him a "little wise guy."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Mocks 'Parasite' for Oscar Wins, Neon Studios Issues Epic Response

Donald Trump is lashing out at the movie Parasite for winning the top awards at the Oscars. During...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SkyeDawn

SkyWriter 🖊️ Racist Trump trashed South Korea's "Parasite," for winning the Best Pic. Oscar.He didn't think it deserved such a U… https://t.co/TqJy8zlniK 23 seconds ago

AndyGrays0n

Andy Grayson 🇪🇺🕸🕷🏳️‍🌈 RT @AndyGrays0n: Parasite distributor Neon tweeted: "Understandable, he can't read." ------- BBC News - 'What was that all about?': Donald… 1 minute ago

chandushah1

Chandu Shah BBC News - 'What was that all about?': Donald Trump mocks Oscars winner Parasite https://t.co/e2uUb31AUC 2 minutes ago

jwjeffo

Jeffo RT @stonecold2050: #IMPOTUS is apparently not a fan of “Parasite.” “What the***was that all about?” he said, referring to the South Kore… 2 minutes ago

AndyMurray94

Andy Murray @TheLastLeg #IsItOk Donald Trump ranted about Parasite winning Best Picture because it's South Korean? 6 minutes ago

monecky

Clã Uchiha ♋⛔ RT @DiscussingFilm: Donald Trump has spoken regarding ‘PARASITE’ winning Best Picture at the Oscars: “How bad were the Academy Awards this… 6 minutes ago

VicVicm2

Vic Morford 'What was that all about?': Donald Trump mocks Oscars winner Parasite https://t.co/Bx6Ya1cSeG 7 minutes ago

michaels39301

Michael Story RT @FeistyLibLady: Trump blasted the motion picture academy for Parasite's best picture Oscar. Trump admitted he hadn't seen the movie. N… 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump Slams Oscar-Winning South Korean Film Parasite [Video]Donald Trump Slams Oscar-Winning South Korean Film Parasite

At a rally in Colorado Springs, Donald Trump launched into a bizarre rant against this year’s Oscar-winning film Parasite for its South Korean roots.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Trump laments South Korea's Oscar win [Video]Trump laments South Korea's Oscar win

President Donald Trump on Thursday ridiculed the historic best-picture Oscar win for South Korean film &quot;Parasite,&quot; telling a campaign rally he wished for the return of Hollywood..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.