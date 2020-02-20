Global  

MGM Resorts Data Breach Affected 10.6 Million Former Guests

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
The personal data collected from the data breach at MGM Resorts last year appeared online, affecting roughly 10.6 million customers.

The casino and hotel giant informed customers last year but did not publicly acknowledge the hack until ZDNet verified the authenticity of the breach.
MGM Resorts Says Data Breach Exposed Some Guests’ Personal Information

The casino and hotel giant said “it was confident that no financial, payment card or password data...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •RTTNewsengadgetReuters India


Justin Bieber Falls Victim to Hacking in MGM Hotel Personal Data Breach

The security incident exposes personal information of 10 million former guests, but a representative...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •IndependentBillboard.com



ThorntonFirm

Thornton Law Firm MGM Resorts says data breach exposed customer information; 10.6 million affected https://t.co/a8pSFkVBiv… https://t.co/YkBn4dhtG1 40 minutes ago

john_kreuzer

John Kreuzer RT @Ferguson_Writes: ICYMI: @MGMResortsIntl confirms data breach happened in summer of 2019. Report say over 10M guests affected: https://t… 1 hour ago

Ferguson_Writes

Scott Ferguson ICYMI: @MGMResortsIntl confirms data breach happened in summer of 2019. Report say over 10M guests affected: https://t.co/KLa8YzF4Us 2 hours ago

body_amy

Body by Amy RT @MassCasinoWatch: MGM's data breach exposed the very personal information of casino guests including passport info and drivers licenses.… 3 hours ago

NofNewsFilipino

Networkofnews Phili MGM did not disclose the number of customers affected, but Under the Breach, a firm that monitors cybercrimes and p… https://t.co/DRsPmtb5xR 3 hours ago

Shikai32

Ayubi 5 steps to take if you suspect you were affected by the MGM resort data breach - CNBC 5 steps to take if you suspe… https://t.co/7KJPrkdzgC 8 hours ago

VC_watcher

VC & Startup Watcher MGM Resorts hack leaves 10.6 million guests affected. How to check if data breach impacted you | Fortune… https://t.co/ptCDyTfSfJ 14 hours ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Over 10 Million People Impacted by MGM Resorts 2019 Data Breach: A data breach last summer is e… https://t.co/Mu6Dl1QYPF 18 hours ago


MGM Resorts Says It Was A Victim Of A Data Breach [Video]MGM Resorts Says It Was A Victim Of A Data Breach

MGM Resorts International said it suffered a data breach last year.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:25Published

Personal Information Of 10 Million MGM Hotel Guests Posted Online [Video]Personal Information Of 10 Million MGM Hotel Guests Posted Online

A hacking forum posted the information this week from a breach that occurred last summer.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

