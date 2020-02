MGM Resorts Data Breach Affected 10.6 Million Former Guests

The casino and hotel giant informed customers last year but did not publicly acknowledge the hack until ZDNet verified the authenticity of the breach.

The personal data collected from the data breach at MGM Resorts last year appeared online, affecting roughly 10.6 million customers.

The security incident exposes personal information of 10 million former guests, but a representative...

The casino and hotel giant said “it was confident that no financial, payment card or password data...