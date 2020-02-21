Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gap to Partner With Resale Platform, ThredUp

Gap to Partner With Resale Platform, ThredUp

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
Gap to Partner With Resale Platform, ThredUp

Gap to Partner With Resale Platform, ThredUp

Gap announced they are partnering with the resale platform ThredUp, the largest online consignment and thrift store.

They are the latest retailer to step into the secondhand apparel market following Macy's and Nordstrom.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gap Teams With ThredUP For Secondhand Clothes Exchange

Gap Inc. partnered with fashion resale platform thredUP to facilitate the exchange of secondhand...
RTTNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.