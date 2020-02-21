BTS Slays The Internet + Driving A Rollplay Porsche In Our Office | Digital Trends Live 2.21.20 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published BTS Slays The Internet + Driving A Rollplay Porsche In Our Office | Digital Trends Live 2.21.20 On Digital Trends Live today: Twitter may launch new tools to combat misinformation; Facebook may pay users for voice recordings; Whitney Houston's hologram tour; The BTS K-Pop sensation dropped a new album today and it's breaking the Internet; Jackbox Games and reimagining You Don't Know Jack as a digital game; Hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Ultra and how its camera stacks up; Mammoth Bioengineering and creating DNA tools that can repair specific genomes; Tech Briefs with Flipboard's Ken Yeung; Rollplay and getting ready for the New York Toy Fair - we drive a Porsche in our office; TBD and how you body deals with being in space. 0

