3.5 quake hits Castaic

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield
3.5 quake hits CastaicThe USGS reports an earthquake just hit Castaic in the last 20 minutes.
0
3.5 quake hits Castaic

THE U-S-G-S REPORTING AN EARTHQUAKE JUST HIT CASTAIC IN THE LAST 20 MINUTES. THE U-S-G-S SAYING CASTAIC WAS HIT WITH A MAGNITUDE 3-POINT-5 EARTHQUAKE AT AROUND 5-40 THIS MORNING. CASTAIC IS JUST SOUTH OF KERN COUNTY NEAR VALENCIA IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY. RIGHT NOW THERE ARE NO REPORTS OF ANY DAMAGE OR INJURIES -- BUT WE'LL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW THAT AND BRING YOU ANY UPDATES AS SOON AS THEY COME INTO THE 23ABC NEWSROOM.




