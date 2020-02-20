Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gigi Hadid credits Jean Paul Gaultier for early runway success

Gigi Hadid credits Jean Paul Gaultier for early runway success

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Gigi Hadid credits Jean Paul Gaultier for early runway success

Gigi Hadid credits Jean Paul Gaultier for early runway success

Gigi Hadid is grateful to Jean Paul Gaultier for helping her land her big catwalk break after facing criticism over her body shape, as when she first embarked on her career, Hadid's athletic figure didn't do her any favours - until she caught Gaultier's eye and scored a spot in his 2014 show in Paris.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gigi Hadid Was Told She 'Didn't Have a Runway Body': 'People Were Hard on Me'

Gigi Hadid was once told that she “didn’t have a runway body,” despite having walked dozens of...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Gigi Hadid credits Jean Paul Gaultier for early runway success: https://t.co/Y7jaJXkab5 #Paris 2 days ago

JamShowbiz

CanoeShowbiz Gigi Hadid credits Jean Paul Gaultier for early runway success #GigiHadid https://t.co/FvABWJRDxL https://t.co/OQmnKMUH5L 3 days ago

Canoe

Canoe Gigi Hadid is grateful to iconic fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for helping her land her big catwalk break aft… https://t.co/mYzid1qS5e 3 days ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep ‘VOLLEYBALL BODY’: Gigi Hadid credits Jean Paul Gaultier for early runway success - https://t.co/dHsd3YNDn1 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gigi Hadid Says She Was Told She Didn't Have a ‘Runway Body’ [Video]Gigi Hadid Says She Was Told She Didn't Have a ‘Runway Body’

Gigi Hadid Says She Was Told She Didn't Have a ‘Runway Body’ Hadid had her catwalk debut in 2015 after Jean Paul Gaultier chose her despite other brands claiming her body was too muscular for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published

Gigi Hadid: I was told I didn't have a runway body [Video]Gigi Hadid: I was told I didn't have a runway body

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was told she "didn't have a runway body" when she first started modelling.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.