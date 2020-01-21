Global  

Thai court dissolves opposition party over 'illegal' loan

Thai court dissolves opposition party over 'illegal' loan

Future Forward Party accused of breaking election-funding laws over a $6m loan it received from its billionaire founder.
Thai court dissolves pro-democracy party over illegal loan

The leaders of the opposition Future Forward party have been banned from politics for 10 years after...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Thai court dissolves opposition party critical of military rule

Thailand's Constitutional Court on Friday dissolved an upstart opposition political party that has...
Reuters - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thai court finds opposition party not guilty of sedition charge [Video]Thai court finds opposition party not guilty of sedition charge

Analysts say that Future Forward Party still faces prospective dissolution in other legal cases.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:01Published

