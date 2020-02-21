Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Vidcon 2020 bringing creators together Vidcon 2020 brought together industry and creators in a meeting of minds at the Excel exhibition centre beside London’s River Thames.

All the major online players were there from Youtube to Facebook to Tiktok.

It was a chance for industry insiders to network and share knowledge.

There were social media influencers and syndication specialists and even hardware providers.

The hashtags were flying, influence was increased, and no-one was less than totally optimistic about the essential role of Video in our online future.

Happy delegates went home enhanced and ecstatic.
