Courtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain pay tribute to Kurt Cobain

Courtney Love and Frances Bean Cobain pay tribute to Kurt Cobain The late Nirvana frontman's widow Courtney and the pair's daughter Frances both took to Instagram on Thursday to reference Kurt, who took his own life in April 1994 aged 27.

Courtney posted a black and white picture of Kurt, and didn't provide a caption, preferring to let the image do the talking.

Frances, 27, took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her father carrying her when she was a baby.

The artist also added a green heart to the image and a dove emoji.

Last year, Courtney said Kurt's ghost once spoke to her while sitting in a chair.

The star admitted she will "probably never" get over Kurt's passing, despite thinking "a couple of times" she would overcome the grief of his death, only for it to return "a few years later".