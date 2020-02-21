BTS Didn't Crash TikTok With Song Premiere as Users First Thought

The K-pop superstars gave fans a 30-second taster of their new track, 'ON', which features pop star Sia, by putting it out on the video-sharing platform hours before their full LP, 'Map of the Soul: 7,' was released.

As everyone flocked to TikTok to get a listen of the preview, some were met with an error message which was assumed to be due to the high levels of traffic.

According to The Verge, a broken link was actually the culprit.

A TikTok representative confirmed that the issue was due to “a URL link to the track that needed to be updated, not an app crash.” The link was fixed shortly after, allowing fans to continue to preview the song.

The debut also saw the #ONchallenge trending after the band encouraged their fans to use the track in their own videos on the app.

'Map of the Soul: 7' is out now.