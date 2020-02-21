Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > BTS Didn't Crash TikTok With Song Premiere as Users First Thought

BTS Didn't Crash TikTok With Song Premiere as Users First Thought

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
BTS Didn't Crash TikTok With Song Premiere as Users First Thought

BTS Didn't Crash TikTok With Song Premiere as Users First Thought

BTS Didn't Crash TikTok With Song Premiere as Users First Thought The K-pop superstars gave fans a 30-second taster of their new track, 'ON', which features pop star Sia, by putting it out on the video-sharing platform hours before their full LP, 'Map of the Soul: 7,' was released.

As everyone flocked to TikTok to get a listen of the preview, some were met with an error message which was assumed to be due to the high levels of traffic.

According to The Verge, a broken link was actually the culprit.

A TikTok representative confirmed that the issue was due to “a URL link to the track that needed to be updated, not an app crash.” The link was fixed shortly after, allowing fans to continue to preview the song.

The debut also saw the #ONchallenge trending after the band encouraged their fans to use the track in their own videos on the app.

'Map of the Soul: 7' is out now.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kookie1358

ArmyKookie1358 RT @miniegoogi: Maybe this was bh's plan all along? They wanted to destroy tiktok bcs of the white eboys claiming they were in touch with b… 14 hours ago

fairylover08

borahe 💜~~ RT @kthqtie: @tiktok_us @bts_bighit if you didn't expecting crash when work with armys you're not ready to collab w bts 22 hours ago

pcyexploration

𝐜𝐲🥺 @sleepyminturtle @dionyjoonysus TikTok didn’t crash what it everyone talking about it’s literally working just fine… https://t.co/x0KS6ybI2i 22 hours ago

kthqtie

respect⁷ @tiktok_us @bts_bighit if you didn't expecting crash when work with armys you're not ready to collab w bts 23 hours ago

miniegoogi

𝚊𝚞𝚡⁷ Maybe this was bh's plan all along? They wanted to destroy tiktok bcs of the white eboys claiming they were in touc… https://t.co/2ZzfXrRWq8 23 hours ago

bluemoonjoon_

pau⁷ || vmin soulmates 🐯✨ RT @sanjae_tetsuya: Dammit guys when we agreed to bring the house down with this tiktok challenge that didn't mean to crash the app lmao 23 hours ago

sanjae_tetsuya

Jae Park⁷ Dammit guys when we agreed to bring the house down with this tiktok challenge that didn't mean to crash the app lmao 23 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

BTS crash TikTok with their song premiere [Video]BTS crash TikTok with their song premiere

BTS crashed TikTok by posting a preview of their new song 'ON' on the video sharing platform.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.