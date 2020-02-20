Global  

Marshawn Lynch Has 'Substancial Role' in 'Westworld' Season 3 In the new trailer for the third season of HBO's 'Westworld,' Lynch was briefly featured in a scene with Aaron Paul.

An HBO spokesperson said Lynch will have a "fun and pretty substantial role" in the new season.

Lynch returned to the NFL late last season for the Seattle Seahawks.

The running back scored three touchdowns in two playoff games.

Lynch had last played for the Raiders on Oct.

14, 2018, where he suffered a season-ending groin injury.

The 'Westworld' season 3 premiere will air on HBO on March 15.
