Far-right extremist kills 9 in Germany shisha bar shootings

HANAU, GERMANY— A gunman in Germany opened fire on two shisha bars in what police suspect is a racially-motivated attack.

The BBC reports that around 10 p.m.

Wednesday, a 43-year-old man began shooting inside the Midnight shisha bar in the city center of Hanau in Germany.

He then fled by car to the Kesselstadt neighborhood about 2.5 kilometers away, and continued his attack at another shisha bar, called Arena Bar and Cafe.

According to CNN, nine people were killed in the attacks, with both German and Turkish nationals being among the victims. Six others suffered injuries.

The BBC reports that following the shootings, police carried out an hours-long manhunt that lasted through the night.

According to the Guardian, special police force officers stormed the suspect's home at 5 a.m.

Local time and found the suspect dead along with another body.

Police say the gunman, later identified as Tobias Rathjen.

Had shot his 72-year-old mother and then himself.

The Bild newspaper reported that the suspect left a letter of confession, in which he expressed "extreme right wing views.

He also put up a video explaining his motives, but it has since been taken down from social media sites.