Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 6 must-try margarita spots in Tampa Bay | Taste and See Tampa Bay

6 must-try margarita spots in Tampa Bay | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
6 must-try margarita spots in Tampa Bay | Taste and See Tampa Bay

6 must-try margarita spots in Tampa Bay | Taste and See Tampa Bay

Salt rim vs sugar rim, sweet vs spicy, on the rocks vs frozen: here are some Tampa Bay spots you should check out for some delicious margaritas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Little 'Tiny' is ready to find a loving home to call his own [Video]Little 'Tiny' is ready to find a loving home to call his own

Tiny is a pit bull mix. He received his name because he was the smallest puppy in his litter. All his siblings have all been adopted, so Pet Pal Animal Shelter is hoping to find Tiny a loving home. How..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:29Published

Tampa Bay Vipers home opener Saturday [Video]Tampa Bay Vipers home opener Saturday

Tampa Bay Vipers home opener Saturday against the Houston Roughnecks

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.