Oakland Interim Police Chief Appointed Following Dismissal of Chief Kirkpatrick

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:16s
Oakland Interim Police Chief Appointed Following Dismissal of Chief Kirkpatrick

Oakland Interim Police Chief Appointed Following Dismissal of Chief Kirkpatrick

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf spoke at about the firing of Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick at Friday's graduation ceremony for the police academy.

Jackie Ward reports.

(2/21/20)
