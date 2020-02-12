Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Italy > 16 Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Italy Over One Day

16 Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Italy Over One Day

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
16 Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Italy Over One Day

16 Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Italy Over One Day

An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, reports Reuters.

Officials in Italy are announcing 14 confirmed cases in the wealthy region of Lombardy.

There are also two in the adjacent region of Veneto.

This is breaking just hours after revealing that six people had come down with the virus.

This makes it the first known cases of local transmission in Italy, including five health workers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

16 Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Italy Over One Day

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required



Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak grows in northern Italy, 16 cases reported in one day

An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, with officials announcing 14...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Brisbane Times


Japan cruise ship coronavirus cases climb to 175, including quarantine officer

Japan cruise ship coronavirus cases climb to 175, including quarantine officerTOKYO - Another 39 people have tested positive for the coronavirus on the cruise ship Diamond...
WorldNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Coronavirus outbreak grows in Italy, 16 cases reported in one day https://t.co/0vi537t7bt https://t.co/h2gJt8loPz 53 seconds ago

Anthony_V_Bruno

Anthony Vincent Bruno - The Long Road To Auschwitz RT @CNBCi: Coronavirus outbreak grows in northern Italy, 16 cases reported in one day https://t.co/8CiyTkbEAZ 1 minute ago

KTIMRadio

KTIMRadio RT @Reuters: Coronavirus outbreak grows in northern Italy, 16 cases reported in one day https://t.co/I8ubSCSS7F https://t.co/sC34KqeBnL 1 minute ago

f_hamader

Florian Hamader Coronavirus outbreak grows in northern Italy, 16 cases reported in... https://t.co/ZaBZj6m8jp 2 minutes ago

myknittingwool

myknittingwool Coronavirus outbreak grows in northern Italy, 16 cases reported in one day https://t.co/iaEkOKkxNU 2 minutes ago

HappyGoose8

HappyGoose RT @ReutersUS: Coronavirus outbreak grows in northern Italy, 16 cases reported in one day https://t.co/rCXQclLoOm https://t.co/zHuH9fow99 4 minutes ago

thewordmom

The Word Mom A man who came back from China and tested negative for #coronavirus seems to have spread it to several people he ha… https://t.co/ae6fzO2DZM 4 minutes ago

FrameToFrameBJ

Bob & Jean Travel Coronavirus outbreak grows in northern Italy, 16 cases reported in... https://t.co/bC9praFOCN 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Many Coronavirus Testing Kits Are Not Accurate [Video]Many Coronavirus Testing Kits Are Not Accurate

The CDC reported last week that some Coronavirus testing kits have been sent to U.S. states. However, at least 30 countries produced "inconclusive" results due to a flawed component. The CDC planned..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Coronavirus Outbreak Grows In Northern Italy [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak Grows In Northern Italy

An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, reports Reuters. Officials in Italy are announcing 14 confirmed cases in the wealthy region of Lombardy. There are also two in the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.