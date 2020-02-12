16 Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Italy Over One Day

An outbreak of coronavirus in northern Italy worsened on Friday, reports Reuters.

Officials in Italy are announcing 14 confirmed cases in the wealthy region of Lombardy.

There are also two in the adjacent region of Veneto.

This is breaking just hours after revealing that six people had come down with the virus.

This makes it the first known cases of local transmission in Italy, including five health workers.