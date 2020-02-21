Film Distributor Neon Hits Back at Donald Trump After Public Mocking of ‘Parasite’
Back at Donald Trump After
Public Mocking of ‘Parasite’ President Donald Trump
recently decried the success
of Bong Joon-ho’s movie, ‘Parasite,’
at the 92nd Academy Awards.
Speaking at a political rally in Colorado,
Trump criticized the film for its South Korean
origin, saying the United States “has enough
problems” with the country.
Donald Trump,
via ComicBook Trump also attempted to downplay their
Oscars success, mockingly suggesting
that the film should have won best
foreign film and not best picture.
Donald Trump,
via ComicBook Neon, the U.S. distributor for the film,
has since hit back with a response to Trump,
referencing the film's English subtitles.
Neon, via Twitter