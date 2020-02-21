Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Film Distributor Neon Hits Back at Donald Trump After Public Mocking of ‘Parasite’

Film Distributor Neon Hits Back at Donald Trump After Public Mocking of ‘Parasite’

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Film Distributor Neon Hits Back at Donald Trump After Public Mocking of ‘Parasite’

Film Distributor Neon Hits Back at Donald Trump After Public Mocking of ‘Parasite’

Film Distributor Neon Hits Back at Donald Trump After Public Mocking of ‘Parasite’ President Donald Trump recently decried the success of Bong Joon-ho’s movie, ‘Parasite,’ at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Speaking at a political rally in Colorado, Trump criticized the film for its South Korean origin, saying the United States “has enough problems” with the country.

Donald Trump, via ComicBook Trump also attempted to downplay their Oscars success, mockingly suggesting that the film should have won best foreign film and not best picture.

Donald Trump, via ComicBook Neon, the U.S. distributor for the film, has since hit back with a response to Trump, referencing the film's English subtitles.

Neon, via Twitter
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bronsays

Bron 'Parasite' Distributor Hits Back at Donald Trump After Oscar Win Criticism: "Understandable, He Can't Read" - /FILM… https://t.co/8H1xa2Ta8T 32 minutes ago

Brendan34470026

NDGriff 'Parasite' Distributor Hits Back at Donald Trump After Oscar Win Criticism: "Understandable, He Can't Read" - /FILM… https://t.co/zkj4hJ9lER 2 hours ago

dpoecompany

Chip Miceli 'Parasite' Distributor Hits Back at Donald Trump After Oscar Win Criticism: "Understandable, He Can't Read" - /FILM https://t.co/ULPLKcMSg8 2 hours ago

ablnk

Anthony Yarus RT @The_Lady_Red: "Understandable, he can't read," Neon, the independent film distributor behind Parasite, tweeted while sharing a clip of… 5 hours ago

The_Lady_Red

The Lady Red- the night is dark and full of terror "Understandable, he can't read," Neon, the independent film distributor behind Parasite, tweeted while sharing a cl… https://t.co/tnpEu0ftKm 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Slams 'Parasite' Best Picture Win, Calls Brad Pitt a 'Little Wise Guy' During Colorado Rally Rant | THR News [Video]Trump Slams 'Parasite' Best Picture Win, Calls Brad Pitt a "Little Wise Guy" During Colorado Rally Rant | THR News

During a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, President Trump criticized the Oscar-winning Korean film 'Parasite' and took aim at Brad Pitt during a speech that targeted recent events in pop culture.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:47Published

Donald Trump Mad About 'Parasite' Oscar Wins [Video]Donald Trump Mad About 'Parasite' Oscar Wins

Donald Trump is upset South Korean film "Parasite" won Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars instead of American-made movies like "Gone With The Wind". Plus, he mocks Brad Pitt by calling him a "little wise..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.