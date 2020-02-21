Film Distributor Neon Hits Back at Donald Trump After Public Mocking of ‘Parasite’

Speaking at a political rally in Colorado, Trump criticized the film for its South Korean origin, saying the United States “has enough problems” with the country.

Donald Trump, via ComicBook Trump also attempted to downplay their Oscars success, mockingly suggesting that the film should have won best foreign film and not best picture.

Donald Trump, via ComicBook Neon, the U.S. distributor for the film, has since hit back with a response to Trump, referencing the film's English subtitles.

Neon, via Twitter