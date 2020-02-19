Global  

The Point: Breaking Down Michael Bloomberg's Debate Debut

Javier Lacayo, a vice president at SKD Knickerbocker, and J.C.

Polanco, a professor at Borough of Manhattan Community College, stopped by to discuss their take on Loree Sutton's criticism, as well as their reaction to former Mayor Michael Bloomberg's debate performance, as well as congestion pricing.
'Arrogant billionaire': Michael Bloomberg savaged in first Democratic debate

Michael Bloomberg was labelled an "arrogant billionaire" in his debut Democratic presidential debate.
SBS - Published

Michael Bloomberg Will Make His Debut On Nevada's Debate Stage

NPR's David Greene talks to David Axelrod, who ran former President Obama's campaigns, about how...
NPR - Published


Bloomberg Makes About-Face On Women's Non-Disclosure Agreements [Video]Bloomberg Makes About-Face On Women's Non-Disclosure Agreements

After being slammed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren in his first Democratic presidential debate, former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg has agreed to release women from NDAs who got financial settlements in sex..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published

The Democratic Debate Brought In More Viewers Than Ever [Video]The Democratic Debate Brought In More Viewers Than Ever

With more than 33 million total viewers Wednesday night, the Democratic debate set viewing records. According to Business Insider, the Las Vegas debate scored 19.65 million viewers according to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

