Coronavirus Local Business Impact

Coronavirus started in china á but the impact is hitting the rest of the globe á including right here in the med city.

Local businesses are being pinched by the disease as a lot of their goods are manufactured in china.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live now with details.

Isabella?

Superior screeners is an embroidery and screen printing shop.

It's just one business that is feeling the effects of coronavirus.

<<nats: "china, there's one in china."

Barbara armbruster owns sparroworks.

She puts logos on items including shirts and bags.

About a quarter of her materials come from china.

"i have hats from chinhave from china.

A lot of te stuff i have is sourced from other countries: central america, south america, bangladesh."

Since armbruster's materials come from all over the world... she isn't pannicking yet.

But who knows what could happen?

"they are expecting supplies to be impacting more as things get worse.

The fact that the factories were closed longer for new year's and there's going to be more delays."

Superior screeners á an embroidery and silk screen operation á has a delay.

"right now we have one order that's been affected by coronavirus.

Mainly that order's just going to be delayed two weeks at this point."

Owner paul brandrup expects other holdáups.

"we have some other things pending that are told something's going to happen, just not sure when we'll receive that order."

Brandrup says the global economy is all interconnecte d á and his business is dependent on those connections.

He hasn't yet considered barbara armbruster says she is prepared to get alternatives from other places if she is unable to.

She says she's all for letting other countries get her business.

Live in rochester isabella basco kimt news 3.

Thanks isabella.

There are more than 75áthousand confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally.