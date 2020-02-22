Global  

Financial Focus: Zillow Offers, Facebook viewpoints

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

Zillow Offers the service that instantly buys homes then flips them is costing the company money.

They are urging stockholders to remain patient and feel this will make money over time.

Facebook is offering people $5 to record their voice in an effort to make its voice recognition software work better.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

WALL STREET...DOW IS DOWN 228 POINTS...NASDAQ IS DOWN 174POINTS...S-P500 IS DOWN 35 POINTS...AND IN LOCAL GAMING...BOYD DOWN 2 PERCENT...CAESARS IS DOWN POINT 9PERCENT...MGM IS DOWN 3 PERCENTLAS VEGAS SANDS IS DOWN 3PERCENT...WYNN IS DOWN 4 PERCENT...RED ROCK RESORTS IS DOWN 2PERCENT...IN TONIGHT'S.....FINANCIAL FOCUS...A VENTURE....IT THOUGHT WOULD BRING IN....BIG BUCKS IS ACTUALLYHURTING..."ZILLOW".LAST YEAR THE COMPANY LAUNCHED"ZILLOW OFFERS" WHICH BUYSHOUSES INSTANTLY FROM SELLERSAND FLIPS THEM.NOW THE COMPANY SAYS IT ISLOSING MILLIONS OF DOLLARSEVERY MONTH BECAUSE OF THESERVICE.THE CEO HAS TOLD SHAREHOLDERSTO BE PATIENT...SAYING THE VENTURE WILL PAY OFFAND EVENTUALLY TRANSFORM THEINDUSTRY.FACEBOOK WILL PAY YOU TO RECORDYOUR VOICE, BUT DONT EXPECT ABIG PAY OUT.IF YOU ARE SELECTED...YOU ARE ASKED TO RECORD APHRASE, FOLLOWED BY THE FIRSTNAME OF A FACEBOOK FRIEND.THE TASKS TAKES ABOUT 5 MINUTESAND THEN FACEBOOK WILL SEND YOU5 DOLLARS THROUGH PAYPAL.THIS IS ALL IN AN EFFORT TOIMPROVE FACEBOOK'S VOICERECOGNITION TOOLS.IF YOU FEEL ITS WORTH YOURWHILE...LOOK FOR THE FACEBOOK SURVEY ONA MARKET RESEARCH APP CALLEDVIEWPOINTS -- THE NAME OF IT IS"PRONUNCIATIONS."TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY "CLARK COUNTYCREDIT UNION"..NEXT ON 13 ACTION NEWS....




