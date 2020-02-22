Hawaii Five-0 S10E18 Nalowale i ke ‘ehu o he kai

Hawaii Five-0 10x18 "Nalowale i ke ‘ehu o he kai" Season 10 Episode 18 Promo Trailer HD - While Five-0 investigates a murder on a cargo ship where pirates impersonated the Coast Guard to board the boat, Adam finally gets the evidence he needs to take down the Island’s Yakuza operation once and for all.

Also, Quinn helps Noelani when she suspects that her uncle didn’t die of natural causes, on HAWAII FIVE-0 Friday, February 28th on CBS.

MAGNUM P.I.’s Zachary Knighton guest stars as Rick, who helps Five-0 with the case.

Roy M.

Balmilero, father of series star Kimee Balmilero, guest stars as Noelani’s dad.

Also, musician Donavon Frankenreiter performs at La Mariana.