Sen. Bernie Sanders Briefed By U.S. Officials That Russia Is Trying To Help His Campaign 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:50s - Published Sen. Bernie Sanders Briefed By U.S. Officials That Russia Is Trying To Help His Campaign Sen. Bernie Sanders confirmed Friday that United States officials have told him that the Russian government is actively interfering in his presidential election campaign in hopes of trying to secure the nomination for him.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this