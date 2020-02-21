Global  

Sen. Bernie Sanders Briefed By U.S. Officials That Russia Is Trying To Help His Campaign

Bernie Sanders confirmed Friday that United States officials have told him that the Russian government is actively interfering in his presidential election campaign in hopes of trying to secure the nomination for him.
U.S. Officials Told Sanders That Russia Is Trying To Help His Campaign [Video]U.S. Officials Told Sanders That Russia Is Trying To Help His Campaign

​Sanders said he was briefed about Russia's interference attempts "about a month ago," but that "it was not clear what role they're going to play."

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published

Sanders addresses election interference [Video]Sanders addresses election interference

Sen. Bernie Sanders was informed by U.S. intelligence officials that Russia is trying to help his presidential campaign, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:08Published

