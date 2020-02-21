Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wells Fargo To Pay $3B Settlement To Federal Government Over Fake Accounts Scandal

Wells Fargo To Pay $3B Settlement To Federal Government Over Fake Accounts Scandal

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:23s - Published < > Embed
Wells Fargo To Pay $3B Settlement To Federal Government Over Fake Accounts Scandal

Wells Fargo To Pay $3B Settlement To Federal Government Over Fake Accounts Scandal

Banking giant Wells Fargo will pay $3 billion to the federal government to settle criminal and civil investigations over the massive scandal in which employees created millions of fake accounts over a period of several years in order to meet lofty sales goals.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Wells Fargo closes in on settlement over sales practices

Fourth-largest US bank by assets aims to resolve case stemming from fake accounts scandal
FT.com - Published Also reported by •bizjournalsSeattle Times


The Price of Wells Fargo’s Fake Account Scandal: $3 Billion

The bank reached a settlement with federal prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wells Fargo to pay $3 bln for fake accounts [Video]Wells Fargo to pay $3 bln for fake accounts

Wells Fargo reached a settlement Friday for a massive fake account scandal, in which it admitted to guilt and agreed to pay $3 billion to the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Wells Fargo Agrees To Pay $3 Billion Fine Over Fake Account Scandal [Video]Wells Fargo Agrees To Pay $3 Billion Fine Over Fake Account Scandal

As part of the settlement, Wells Fargo admitted it &quot;collected millions of dollars in fees and interest to which the company was not entitled.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.