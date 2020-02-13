Trump to discuss 'religious freedom' with PM Modi on India visit | OneIndia News

Global  

US concerened over NRC and CAA issues, to raise religious freedom with PM Modi; FATF sends stern warning to Pakistan, sets June 2020 deadline; China 'deliberately delaying the evacuation of Indians'; Mediator Sadhana Ramachandran arrives at Shaheen Bagh again and more news #NamasteTrump #FriendsReunion
Donald Trump to discuss CAA, NRC, raise 'religious freedom' issue with PM Modi during India visit: US official

Donald Trump is visiting Ahmedabad and New Delhi on February 24-25 along with his wife and First Lady...
DNA - Published

Ahead of Trump's visit, US lawmakers seek assessment of religious freedom situation in Kashmir

Trump will pay a state visit to India on February 24 and 25 at the invitation of Prime Minister...
DNA - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

India to become home to world's biggest cricket stadium| OneIndia News [Video]India to become home to world's biggest cricket stadium| OneIndia News

The world's biggest cricket stadium in India will be opened by the US President Donald Trump next week. The Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmdbd is a 100,000 seater venue which has 4 dressing rooms and an..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:09Published

Trump in India: Decoding focus on trade, defence, China, Pakistan & more [Video]Trump in India: Decoding focus on trade, defence, China, Pakistan & more

US President Donald Trump will be on a 2-day visit to India from 24th February. Trump and PM Modi will address the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. President Trump will..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 40:08Published

