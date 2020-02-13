Trump to discuss 'religious freedom' with PM Modi on India visit | OneIndia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:18s - Published < > Embed
Trump to discuss 'religious freedom' with PM Modi on India visit | OneIndia News
US concerened over NRC and CAA issues, to raise religious freedom with PM Modi; FATF sends stern warning to Pakistan, sets June 2020 deadline; China 'deliberately delaying the evacuation of Indians'; Mediator Sadhana Ramachandran arrives at Shaheen Bagh again and more news
#NamasteTrump #FriendsReunion