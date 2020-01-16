‘Kids are taught to raise kill PM Modi slogans: Smriti Irani on CAA protests

Union Minister Smriti Irani lashed out at anti-CA protesters while speaking at the the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam 2020.

She said the kids are being taught to raise ‘kill PM Modi’ slogans at the protest sites.

Smriti Irani also added that no Indian citizens will be affected by the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that it will help those who are being persecuted in neighbouring countries.

