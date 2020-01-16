Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ‘Kids are taught to raise kill PM Modi slogans: Smriti Irani on CAA protests

‘Kids are taught to raise kill PM Modi slogans: Smriti Irani on CAA protests

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:07s - Published < > Embed
‘Kids are taught to raise kill PM Modi slogans: Smriti Irani on CAA protests

‘Kids are taught to raise kill PM Modi slogans: Smriti Irani on CAA protests

Union Minister Smriti Irani lashed out at anti-CA protesters while speaking at the the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam 2020.

She said the kids are being taught to raise ‘kill PM Modi’ slogans at the protest sites.

Smriti Irani also added that no Indian citizens will be affected by the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that it will help those who are being persecuted in neighbouring countries.

Watch the full video for all the details.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

India demands damages for Uttar Pradesh citizenship protests [Video]India demands damages for Uttar Pradesh citizenship protests

India's northern state wants damages, threatens to confiscate property over protests against citizenship law.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:45Published

Indian students continue protests against citizenship law [Video]Indian students continue protests against citizenship law

Jamia Millia Islamia University is at the centre of demonstrations against controversial citizenship law recently passed by the Indian government.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.