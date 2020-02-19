Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Los Angeles County's New Vote Centers Open Saturday For Early Voting

Los Angeles County's New Vote Centers Open Saturday For Early Voting

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
Los Angeles County's New Vote Centers Open Saturday For Early Voting

Los Angeles County's New Vote Centers Open Saturday For Early Voting

Early voting centers will open Saturday in Los Angeles County featuring new technology to cast a ballot, but some people are concerned that all of the changes could lead to confusion.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Los Angeles County’s New Vote Centers Open Saturday For Early Voting https://t.co/7ovlPNu1k3 https://t.co/McD55Q7EBQ 53 minutes ago

paramount_posts

City of Paramount New in 2020 is the Voting Solutions for All People system that will see Los Angeles County transition from polling… https://t.co/vS4oIHleMu 9 hours ago

Charles_Rengel

Charlie Rengel The Presidential Primary Election for California is Tuesday, March 3rd. Here's a listing of all Los Angeles and Or… https://t.co/JEAdq6JFB3 9 hours ago

poohsbrana

#Bernie2020 🤓 RT @jonnyboyca: @WestCoastGadfly @BernieSanders Los Angeles county.. Vote Centers for the March 3, 2020 Presidential Primary Election open… 12 hours ago

jonnyboyca

jonnyboyca 🌹🏳️‍🌈 @WestCoastGadfly @BernieSanders Los Angeles county.. Vote Centers for the March 3, 2020 Presidential Primary Elect… https://t.co/Sy2iUne4DH 12 hours ago

All435Reps

All 435 Reps RT @Tcardenas: Here is more info on #voting changes. https://t.co/dzWkXGR7lE 13 hours ago

Tcardenas

#TonyCardenas🇺🇸 Here is more info on #voting changes. https://t.co/dzWkXGR7lE 13 hours ago

Chrisullivan210

Christopher Sullivan RT @theprospect: Los Angeles voters can now use 1,000 centralized vote centers rather than the roughly 5,000 precinct polling places where… 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

20-Year-Old Rapper Pop Smoke Killed in Hollywood Hills Home [Video]20-Year-Old Rapper Pop Smoke Killed in Hollywood Hills Home

A 20-year-old up-and-coming rapper from New York was fatally shot at a Hollywood Hills home early Wednesday, authorities said.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:15Published

Wait for early caucus voting gets up to four hours in Summerlin [Video]Wait for early caucus voting gets up to four hours in Summerlin

Early caucus voting is now complete. The caucus is Saturday, March 22.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.