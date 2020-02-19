Los Angeles County's New Vote Centers Open Saturday For Early Voting 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:42s - Published Los Angeles County's New Vote Centers Open Saturday For Early Voting Early voting centers will open Saturday in Los Angeles County featuring new technology to cast a ballot, but some people are concerned that all of the changes could lead to confusion.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like