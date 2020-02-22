Global  

Brendan Gaughan shares NASCAR's safety improvements

Ryan Newman’s crash at the Dayton 500 is a reminder of how dangerous racing is, but his quick recovery is also a testament to the changes NASCAR has made when it comes to safety.
