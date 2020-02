Line of Duty movie (2019) - Action chase clip with Aaron Eckhart

Line of Duty movie - Action chase clip - Starring Aaron Eckhart Plot synopsis: Buckle up for intense against-the-clock action as Aaron Eckhart stars in the explosive real-time thriller In the Line of Duty, from the producers of John Wick and Sicario.

The film finds disgraced cop Frank Penny (Aaron Eckhart: The Dark Knight) on a rogue mission of redemption to find the Chief of Police (Giancarlo Esposito: Breaking Bad)โ€™s abducted daughter.

With the girlโ€™s chances of survival already slim, Penny makes a fatal mistake and kills the twisted abductor, eliminating their only lead as to the girlโ€™s whereabouts.

Now joined by ambitious reporter Ava (Courtney Eaton) who is live streaming the search, all hell breaks loose when the dead abductorโ€™s brother (Ben McKenzie: Gotham) arrives on the scene with a bloody thirst for revengeโ€ฆ