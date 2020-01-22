Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Line of Duty movie (2019) - Action chase clip with Aaron Eckhart

Line of Duty movie (2019) - Action chase clip with Aaron Eckhart

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Line of Duty movie (2019) - Action chase clip with Aaron Eckhart

Line of Duty movie (2019) - Action chase clip with Aaron Eckhart

Line of Duty movie - Action chase clip - Starring Aaron Eckhart Plot synopsis: Buckle up for intense against-the-clock action as Aaron Eckhart stars in the explosive real-time thriller In the Line of Duty, from the producers of John Wick and Sicario.

The film finds disgraced cop Frank Penny (Aaron Eckhart: The Dark Knight) on a rogue mission of redemption to find the Chief of Police (Giancarlo Esposito: Breaking Bad)’s abducted daughter.

With the girl’s chances of survival already slim, Penny makes a fatal mistake and kills the twisted abductor, eliminating their only lead as to the girl’s whereabouts.

Now joined by ambitious reporter Ava (Courtney Eaton) who is live streaming the search, all hell breaks loose when the dead abductor’s brother (Ben McKenzie: Gotham) arrives on the scene with a bloody thirst for revenge…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

themoviewaffler

𝕋𝕙𝕖𝕄𝕠𝕧𝕚𝕖𝕎𝕒𝕗𝕗𝕝𝕖𝕣.𝕔𝕠𝕞 @ #VMDIFF20 Did You Win a Four Movie Action Bundle to Celebrate the Release of IN THE LINE OF DUTY? https://t.co/0JzkLUgDPf https://t.co/ERTELsfa3C 3 days ago

MazzyK

Mazzy K @JayCoyle Could I ask you for a recommendation? Movie/boxset. My preferred type of thing is thriller, maybe with ac… https://t.co/dKsggliIPN 4 days ago

M1chaelFisher

Michael Fisher Win a Four Movie Action Bundle to Celebrate the Release of IN THE LINE OF DUTY https://t.co/Yjpv4dezwa 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'The Rhythm Section': Car Chase Clip [Video]'The Rhythm Section': Car Chase Clip

The Rhythm Section: Car Chase Clip - Blake Lively stars as Stephanie Patrick, an ordinary woman on a path of self-destruction after her family is tragically killed in a plane crash. When Stephanie..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.