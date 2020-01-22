Line of Duty movie (2019) - Action chase clip with Aaron Eckhart

Line of Duty movie - Action chase clip - Starring Aaron Eckhart Plot synopsis: Buckle up for intense against-the-clock action as Aaron Eckhart stars in the explosive real-time thriller In the Line of Duty, from the producers of John Wick and Sicario.

The film finds disgraced cop Frank Penny (Aaron Eckhart: The Dark Knight) on a rogue mission of redemption to find the Chief of Police (Giancarlo Esposito: Breaking Bad)’s abducted daughter.

With the girl’s chances of survival already slim, Penny makes a fatal mistake and kills the twisted abductor, eliminating their only lead as to the girl’s whereabouts.

Now joined by ambitious reporter Ava (Courtney Eaton) who is live streaming the search, all hell breaks loose when the dead abductor’s brother (Ben McKenzie: Gotham) arrives on the scene with a bloody thirst for revenge…