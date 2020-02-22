NHS introduces home testing to stop spread of coronavirus

In order to help combat the spread of the coronavirus in the UK, the National Health Service has started pilots of home testing where NHS staff, including nurses and paramedics, will visit people in their own homes.

Professor Keith Willett, NHS strategic incident director for coronavirus, said home testing was a way to limit the spread of infection.

Report by Blairm.

