Passengers on coronavirus-hit cruise ship arrive back in UK

Passengers on coronavirus-hit cruise ship arrive back in UK

Passengers on coronavirus-hit cruise ship arrive back in UK

A repatriation flight carrying 32 British and European evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has landed back in the UK.

The plane, which also carried British government and medical staff, touched down at Ministry of Defence base Boscombe Down in Wiltshire shortly after 11.30am on Saturday morning.
The Japanese government gave 2,000 iPhones to passengers stuck on a cruise ship where nearly 200 coronavirus cases have been confirmed (AAPL)

The Japanese government gave 2,000 iPhones to passengers stuck aboard a Diamond Princess cruise ship
Business Insider - Published

Coronavirus: China death toll edges toward 1,500

With more than 100 more deaths and nearly 5,000 new infections, China's coronavirus shows no signs of...
Deutsche Welle - Published


meganspecia

Megan Specia RT @meslackman: A floating epidemiological disaster: Feverish passengers were left in their rooms for days. Health and medical officials wo…

astrosteve

astrosteve RT @TheOnion: Passengers Aboard Coronavirus Cruise Ship Refusing To Leave After Forming Unlikely Friendships With Each Other That Transcend…

fuertealocha

Profesortarotaro RT @BNODesk: Several U.S. passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship who have tested positive for coronavirus are "seriously ill," U.S.…

LarryBoorstein

Laurence (Larry) Boorstein RT @jdawsey1: Trump was not told coronavirus-infected Americans would be flown home on a plane with other passengers. In fact, he was told…

Brit_in_China

Brit in China RT @katiezez: Fourteen Americans infected with Coronoavirus on a cruise ship were flown back to the US against CDC advice - on a plane fill…

Maur2009

Maureen K ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @BlueWaterPalms: California won't let cruise ship passengers exposed to Coronavirus be quarantined at Camp Roberts. California allows i…

blsosa1

Brenda Sosa RT @jdawsey1: Trump did not want coronavirus-infected Americans to fly home on a plane with other non-infected passengers & was briefed the…

fc_nagi

FC.Nagi -More than 30 British and European passengers arrived back home in the United Kingdom after spending more than two…


Coronavirus: Diamond Princess passengers leave Boscombe Down on coaches

Passengers of Coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship left Boscombe Down in Wiltshire by coach on Saturday (February 22nd) after landing back in the UK. Thirty-two British and European..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:07Published

Repatriation plane lands at MOD Boscombe Down

A repatriation flight carrying 32 British and European evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship has landed at the Ministry of Defence base Boscombe Down in Wiltshire shortly after 1130am. The..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:13Published

