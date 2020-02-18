Coronavirus: British passengers on Diamond Princess cruise ship land back in UK (FURTHER FOOTAGE)

Global  

Dozens of people who spent two weeks isolated on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Japan returned to the UK today (February 22nd).
Dozens of people who spent two weeks isolated on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Japan returned to the UK today (February 22nd).

Thirty-two British and European nationals took off from Haneda airport in Tokyo late on Friday and landed in Boscombe Down Ministry of Defence base near Salisbury, Wiltshire.



