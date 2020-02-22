Global  

Coronavirus: Diamond Princess passengers leave Boscombe Down on coaches

Coronavirus: Diamond Princess passengers leave Boscombe Down on coaches

Coronavirus: Diamond Princess passengers leave Boscombe Down on coaches

Passengers of Coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship left Boscombe Down in Wiltshire by coach on Saturday (February 22nd) after landing back in the UK.

Thirty-two British and European nationals took off from Haneda airport in Tokyo late on Friday.
