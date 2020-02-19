Vivienne Westwood joins Assange supporters in London ahead of extradition trial

British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood on Saturday (February 22nd) joined demonstrators in central London to demand that Julian Assange not be extradited to the United States.

Dozens of supporters of the WikiLeaks founder gathered outside Australia House on the Strand ahead of his extradition trial which begins on Monday (February 24th.) Assange is facing extradition to the US on 18 charges and faces up to 175 years in prison if found guilty.