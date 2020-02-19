Global  

'Shubh Mangal Zyada...' beats 'Bhoot...' at BO on Day 1

'Shubh Mangal Zyada...' beats 'Bhoot...' at BO on Day 1

'Shubh Mangal Zyada...' beats 'Bhoot...' at BO on Day 1

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film "Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan" about a gay love story had a much bigger opening day at the domestic box-office than Vicky Kaushal's "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship".
Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' are releasing on the same day. Watch the video to know what Vicky has to say on this clash.

Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' are releasing on the same day. Watch the video to know what Vicky has to say on this clash.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:02Published

