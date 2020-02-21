Dave Brooks, Herb Brook’s Brother, Is Remembering The Miracle On Ice

40 years ago today, the U-S Olympic hockey team coached by Minnesotan Herb Brooks beat the Soviet Union in what's been dubbed the "Miracle on Ice," (4:27).



Recent related videos from verified sources Olympic's Executive Chef Remembers Watching The Miracle On Ice Ray Thering was the senior executive chef for the Olympic Village in 1980 and watched the miracle on ice, Jennifer Mayerle reports (3:27). WCCO 4 News at 5 – February 21, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:27Published 15 hours ago This Day in History: US Hockey Team Beats the Soviets in the 'Miracle on Ice' (Saturday, February 22nd) This Day in History: U.S. Hockey Team Beats the Soviets in the 'Miracle on Ice' February 22, 1980 The underdog U.S. hockey team defeats the four-time defending gold-medal Soviet team at the XIII.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:00Published 19 hours ago