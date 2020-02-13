Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Arrowe Park Hospital > Inside Arrowe Park Hospital’s quarantine facility

Inside Arrowe Park Hospital’s quarantine facility

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Inside Arrowe Park Hospital’s quarantine facility

Inside Arrowe Park Hospital’s quarantine facility

Cameras have been allowed inside Arrowe Park Hospital to film the special quarantine facility where 32 passengers who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise liner will stay for two weeks after they returned to the UK earlier today.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Brit coronavirus evacuee's brilliant two words as he leaves quarantine

Brit coronavirus evacuee's brilliant two words as he leaves quarantineMatt Raw, 38, was one of 83 people allowed to leave isolation at Arrowe Park Hospital, Wirral
Tamworth Herald - Published

PA Headline

Report comes as 94 people who were in quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral are...
Express and Star - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

_nosata

Nosata Nosata RT @DrOlufunmilayo: SOME GOOD NEWS: 83 people were released today from the Arrowe Park Hospital in UK after 14 days of quarantine inside th… 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Arrowe Park to receive cruise ship passengers [Video]Coronavirus: Arrowe Park to receive cruise ship passengers

Statement from Janelle Holmes, Chief Exec of Wirral University Teaching Hospitals as Arrowe Park hospital prepares to receive another group of coronavirus quarantine guests.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Repatriation plane lands at MOD Boscombe Down [Video]Repatriation plane lands at MOD Boscombe Down

A repatriation flight carrying 32 British and European evacuees from the Diamond Princess cruise ship has landed at the Ministry of Defence base Boscombe Down in Wiltshire shortly after 1130am. The..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.