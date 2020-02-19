Ocasio-Cortez On Criticism Of Her Dress On 'The View': 'I Rent, Borrow, And Thrift My Clothes' 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:39s - Published Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fired back over criticism of her dress. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fired back over criticism of her dress.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this