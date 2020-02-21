Philadelphia Flyers vs. Winnipeg Jets - Game Highlights



Tweets about this TfsNews.com https://t.co/uz3CPC3EkJ Scott Laughton scored two goals Saturday to lead the streaking Philadelphia Flyers to an 4-… https://t.co/bKLhI16hRG 15 minutes ago NHL Sabres News RT @hockeynight: Josh Morrissey and Patrik Laine scored, but Winnipeg's 3-game win streak came to an end https://t.co/MlXEMb3Pgo 16 minutes ago Hockey Night in Canada Josh Morrissey and Patrik Laine scored, but Winnipeg's 3-game win streak came to an end https://t.co/MlXEMb3Pgo 16 minutes ago Mehedi Hasan Scott Laughton pots pair to help Flyers double up on Jets https://t.co/qqVuH6qjM5 https://t.co/8rxvoD6iQB 17 minutes ago MEGAseats.com 02-22 Philadelphia, PA cheapest ticket sold: $5 for Philadelphia Flyers vs. Winnipeg Jets #philadelphia… https://t.co/zrGOCbw7oe 45 minutes ago Rachel Bergen RT @NHLdotcom: Scott Laughton scored two goals for the Flyers in a 4-2 win against the Jets. Carter Hart made 27 saves for Philadelphia, w… 48 minutes ago CBC Manitoba Scott Laughton pots pair to help Flyers double up on Jets https://t.co/PfjH2x5o5w 1 hour ago Matty's Sports News #NHL Washington Capitals 2 - 3 New Jersey Devils, Winnipeg Jets 2 - 4 Philadelphia Flyers, Buffalo Sabres 5 - 2 Pit… https://t.co/R89vpqiY0d 1 hour ago