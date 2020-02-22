Joe Biden Says Was Arrested In South Africa Visiting Nelson Mandela

REUTERS/Mike Segar Former Vice President Joe Biden is telling a story on the campaign trail about being arrested in South Africa, but there's no record of him mentioning the arrest before now.

The 77-year-old has told three campaign events about being arrested while trying to visit Nelson Mandela in the 1970s.

The New York Times looked into his past mentions of South Africa and reported that Biden has never before publicly talked about an arrest.