Ben Affleck Talks About New Role And Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck Talks About New Role And Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck Talks About New Role And Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck spoke to Extra about his new film, “The Way Back,” hitting theaters on March 6.

John Miller Wiki: Who Is Jennifer Garner Dating?

Jennifer Garner's relationship with John Miller is going smoothly even as her ex-husband, Ben...
Earn The Necklace - Published

Ben Affleck Calls Jennifer Garner Divorce His 'Biggest Regret,' Reveals How His Drinking Affected the Marriage

Ben Affleck is speaking about his divorce from Jennifer Garner like he never has before. "The...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Independent



Ben Affleck Opens Up About Dating Life Post-Divorce

Ben Affleck is opening up about his dating life post-divorce from Jennifer Garner, telling Diane Sawyer on "Good Morning America" that he's no longer on dating apps, but that he hopes to be in a..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:25Published

Ben Affleck On "The Way Back," Alcoholism, Hollywood Career

The 2x Oscar Winner talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his new movie "The Way Back," the parallels between his life and his character Jack Cunningham and Mookie Betts.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:47Published

