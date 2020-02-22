Global  

Costa Mesa Officials Address Coronavirus Transfer Concerns

Costa Mesa Officials Address Coronavirus Transfer Concerns

Costa Mesa Officials Address Coronavirus Transfer Concerns

Costa Mesa city officials held a press conference Saturday to address the growing concerns over the possible transfer of up to 50 coronavirus patients to the city.
