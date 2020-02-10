Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top 20 Best Performances of the Century So Far

Top 20 Best Performances of the Century So Far

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 23:34s - Published < > Embed
Top 20 Best Performances of the Century So Far

Top 20 Best Performances of the Century So Far

The rest of this century has some pretty phenomenal performances to live up to!

For this list, we're looking at the top 20 best performances of the 21st century (so far).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 20 Best Performances of the Century So Far

The rest of this century has some pretty phenomenal performances to live up to!

For this list, we're looking at the top 20 best performances of the 21st century (so far).

Our countdown includes Jesse Eisenberg, Frances McDormand, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Things Birds of Prey Got Right & Wrong [Video]Top 10 Things Birds of Prey Got Right & Wrong

If you can't get enough of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, you've come to the right place. We saw Birds of Prey and will be breaking down all the times that it got right and wrong.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:01Published

Top 10 Performances The 2020 Oscars Didn't Recognize [Video]Top 10 Performances The 2020 Oscars Didn't Recognize

How did these amazing performances get snubbed at the Oscars?! For this list, we're looking at the amazing performances by actors in 2019 that the Academy Awards didn't recognize.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 12:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.