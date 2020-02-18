Loogootee semi-state

Welcome back... the wabash valley had a chance for two high school girls basketball teams to punch tickets to next weeks state finals... the first was loogootee, they faced greenwood christian in a 1a semi-state showdown at jasper.... loogootee star point guard kuh-lee-uh fleming with the offensive board, bucket, and the foul to tie things at five mid way through the first.

Later in the 1st, fleming from the elbow count it.

The junior had 12 in the first half.

Check out the circus lay in from senior chelsie sutton.

Lions in front by five.

Fleming with her fourth steal of the game so far leading to a brooklyn jones lay in.

Lions lead 23-20 at the half 3rd qtr, fleming finds and open kylie vanhoy for the mid range jay.

Fleming's hot first half transitioned to the second too as she gets the steal and the lay in the other way.

She finished with 26.

Nice pass inside from isabelle waggner to brooklynn jones for the lay in from the low block.

Loogootee pulls away in the seocnd half to win 57-40.....lady lions win their very first semi-state title.... loogootee is heading to the state championship game for the first time....they'll play in the 1a game next saturday at bankers life fieldhouse... the 2a semi-state game at the 2a semi-fieldhouse...