Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Loogootee semi-state

Loogootee semi-state

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Loogootee semi-stateLady Lions win very first semi-state title
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Loogootee semi-state

Welcome back... the wabash valley had a chance for two high school girls basketball teams to punch tickets to next weeks state finals... the first was loogootee, they faced greenwood christian in a 1a semi-state showdown at jasper.... loogootee star point guard kuh-lee-uh fleming with the offensive board, bucket, and the foul to tie things at five mid way through the first.

Later in the 1st, fleming from the elbow count it.

The junior had 12 in the first half.

Check out the circus lay in from senior chelsie sutton.

Lions in front by five.

Fleming with her fourth steal of the game so far leading to a brooklyn jones lay in.

Lions lead 23-20 at the half 3rd qtr, fleming finds and open kylie vanhoy for the mid range jay.

Fleming's hot first half transitioned to the second too as she gets the steal and the lay in the other way.

She finished with 26.

Nice pass inside from isabelle waggner to brooklynn jones for the lay in from the low block.

Loogootee pulls away in the seocnd half to win 57-40.....lady lions win their very first semi-state title.... loogootee is heading to the state championship game for the first time....they'll play in the 1a game next saturday at bankers life fieldhouse... the 2a semi-state game at the 2a semi-fieldhouse...




You Might Like


Tweets about this

katiecallisonn

Katie Callison RT @Rick_Sports10: For first time in school history Loogootee girls basketball has won semi-state, their heading to the 1A state finals. Th… 37 minutes ago

TimesMailSports

Times-Mail Sports ICYMI: The @LoogooteeSports girls are heading to the state finals after downing Greenwood Christian at semi-state y… https://t.co/gC94vip35u 2 hours ago

kim01774923

kim RT @Rick_Sports10: How about the reverse Chelsie Sutton pulled off in Loogootee semi-state win https://t.co/WSPvntFH8L 3 hours ago

FlemingKalea

Kalea Fleming RT @Rick_Sports10: Sports 10 highlights/reaction from Loogootee girls basketball semi-state victory https://t.co/dtlly6qtGm 3 hours ago

PioneerGirlsBB

Pioneer Girls Basketball RT @BingPioPanAth1: 2020 #IHSAA Girls' 🏀 Class A Semi-State Final from Logansport: Pioneer 56 Blue River Valley 30 The Lady Panthers wi… 4 hours ago

Rick_Sports10

Rick Semmler Sports 10 highlights/reaction from Loogootee girls basketball semi-state victory https://t.co/dtlly6qtGm 12 hours ago

jeffbtmnews

Jeff Bartlett RT @murph_wheelerTM: Here's my recap from the Loogootee girls' semi-state victory over Greenwood Christian at Jasper. Free access online h… 12 hours ago

Rick_Sports10

Rick Semmler How about the reverse Chelsie Sutton pulled off in Loogootee semi-state win https://t.co/WSPvntFH8L 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Loogootee girls basketball [Video]Loogootee girls basketball

Lady Lions trying to win first semi-state championship

Credit: WTHIPublished

Loogootee Semi-State Bound [Video]Loogootee Semi-State Bound

GBB Loogootee Semi State Bound

Credit: WTHIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.