In double a we start with byron's maxwell peterson at 120, a former state champion.

Facing lake city's jonathan harvey, peterson would show why's he's the second ranked wrestler in the state áá there's a takedown and he would have plenty of them as he wins by a 20 to 8 decision.

Lewistoná altura rushford peterson's ross herber is up next at 126, but he would face one of the state's best in chase deblaere.

The simley spartan gets two shoulders on the matt just 58 seconds into the match.

Byron's mitchel peterson at 132 and kassoná mantorville's logan vaughn.

They've met in the state tourney before and peterson get's the better end of vaughn, he wins by a 5á1 decision.

Staying with the komets... kail wynia against simley's nolan wanzek.

Wynia get's the pin and the sophomore would get kasson's first win of the day.

At 170 maybe the shock of the tourney, undefeated bennett berge facing simley's gavin nelson.

Berge would lead early, as he gets the takedown.

But nelson would force extra time and in that period, this takedown would send the spartan fanbase in a frenzy as berge looses his first match of the season.

At 182 patrick kennedy cannot be stopped, he would make it look easy as it's a technical fall over simley's quayin short, continuing his undefeated season.

His brohter would follow at 195, the younger kennedy is back in the tournament after two years away.

He pins the spartans landon duvall, and he wins a section title.xx "it feels well earned, i haven't wrestled in two years and i came back and it's been a long season coming back and just got to go to practice every day with the right mindset but it's a good feeling right now, great feeling."